Party Chieftain Produces Books For Schools

A Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) stalwart in Ward 12, Rumuwoji of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Rivers State, Blessing Iche Amadi, has disclosed moves to contribute to the education in the state.

Speaking with newsmen recently in an interview, Amadi, who is the PDP Rumuwoji Ward 12 Chairman, said he has been motivated to produce a number of exercise books with the photographs of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and his Deputy, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo. The books, according to him, would be presented to primary schools within Ward 12 of Rumuwoji Community free of charge.

He said the books would be part of his contributions to the education sector in the state and the efforts of the State Government in ensuring that industrial harmony and quality education exist in the state.

“The present administration, he stated, ‘has been doing well in education, especially, primary education. Not only that the state government took over and has been sustaining primary education in the state, the issue of teachers’ strikes has been a thing of the past in recent time. I and my associate were therefore moved to try to find a way to contribute and complement government’s efforts”.

Amadi, who said that government has a lot to do and should be complemented in any small way noted that people were happy with the programmes and projects of Governor Wike, with many motivated to weigh in their contributions.

He called on well meaning individuals in the state to find a way, no matter how little, to make positive contributions to the state in different sectors. He believes that everybody is capable to assist government in one way or another.

“Economy is bad really, but we still get along. Exercise books are cheap but not everybody can afford it. What we are doing is a private initiative and if we can afeect one or two families, we’ ll be happy”, he said.

Gabriel Nwanetanya