Ogoni Raid: Councillor Tasks Army On Professionalism

Worried by the killing of three security operatives in Gio community by unknown gunmen, a Councilor, David Sunday, has called on the operatives of the Nigerian Army deployed to restore peace in the area to be professional in carrying out their duties.

Sunday, who is the Leader, Tai Legislative Assembly, made the call while reacting to the raid in the community by soldiers.

The Tide recalled that a soldier and two operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) were reportedly killed while on duty in the area.

Sunday, who represents Ward 6 in his reaction, however, commended security agencies and chairman of Tai Local Government Area, Dr. Jacobson Nbina, for prompting investigation to douse the tension in the community.

The councilor, who is an indigene of the community however advised security agencies to apply caution and ensure that they are professional in their conduct, describing Gio as a peaceful community.

He said: “Gio community has been one of the most peaceful communities in Tai Local Government Area and we have maintained cordial relationship with security operatives on surveillance over the years.

“I believe the perpetrators of this barbaric act will not go unpunished. I console with the Nigerian Army and the civil defense corps over the untimely death of their men.

“I therefore call on members of my community to be law abiding and cooperate with security operatives as they carry out their duties.

Dennis Naku