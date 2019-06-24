30 Countries Set For African Freestyle Football Championships

Feet `n Tricks Ltd., organisers of the African Freestyle Football Championships yesterday said that the competition scheduled to hold in Lagos would have more than 30 African countries in attendance.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tricks `n Tricks, Valentine Ozigbo, made the disclosure at the Regional Championships of the Freestyle Football Championships in Lagos.

Tidesports source reports that the Regional Championships with over 152 footballers was held at the capacity-filled Rowe Park, Yaba, Lagos.

The finale will, however, be held at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos Island between September 13 and September 15.

Ozigbo said that the previous African Freestyle Football held in Nigeria had put the country on the spotlight and was now ranked third in the World.

“This event that we have in well over 130 countries across the world is now a thing of pride in Nigeria because presently we are now among top three in the world.

“The freestyle football only started in Nigeria in 2017, and that tells the story of how far we have gone in terms of organisation because we want to celebrate our stars in Nigeria and Africa.

“We will continue to work on the continuous development of African freestyle talents and continually exploit all available resources to create more awareness for the sport.

“Freestyle football is one of the fastest growing aspects of the soccer games worldwide, just this year, the world body will host the first-ever European Freestyle Football in Budapest,” he said.

Ozigbo said that 12 contestants would emerge from the Lagos Regional Championships alongside the overall 32 contestants from Nigeria for the African Freestyle Football Championships later in the year.