Nigeria Has Become Laughing Stock – Owhor …Bemoans June 12 Recognition Without Adherence To Its Ideals

The former Attorney-General of Rivers State and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Frank Owhor has said that Nigeria has become a laughing stock, following what is playing out in the polity now.

He said the celebration and recognition of June 12 without adhering to its ideals was a mere jamboree, aimed at satisfying personal interest.

Owhor, who made this known while speaking to Aviation correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, on his arrival from Abuja at the weekend, noted that the judiciary in Nigeria had been conquered by the executive.

“What happened at the inauguration of the National Assembly the other day where the Senate President Ahmed Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila were hand picked by the executive, was very unfortunate for Nigerians.

“The consequence of this is that it potends danger to Nigerians. President Buhari dictated for the National Assembly and for the nation, it is no more the representative of the people, and this has shown clearly that the National Assembly have been also conquered”, he said.

On the recognition of June 12 as Democracy Day, Owhor said that such was a welcomed development, which the President had received commendation for, but expressed disappointment that the ideals of June 12 were not adhered to.

“ In June 12, every body in Nigeria desired a President with a vision, and they voted for MKO Abiola, irrespective of religion, ethnicity or any other sentiment, but that was unfortunately aborted by Ibrahim Babangida.

“June 12 means, inspite of my religion or ethnicity, I have a choice, it does not matter whether a Christian or Muslim.

“ Today, the man recognising June 12, is he carrying out such ideals?. He is overseeing a situation where the President is from the core north; the Senate president from the core north; the acting chief justice from the core north, the service chiefs and others from the core north, and this has never happened in the history of this country.

