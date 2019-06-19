Community Seeks Police Intervention Over Threat To Life

The people of Mgbuesilaru Community in Obio/Akpor LGA has called the attention of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies, to what it called unwarrented threats on their community by sent identified persons.

Chairman of the community, Mr Promise Iwezor (JP), who spoke in an interview with newsmen on Monday in Port Harcourt, said cogent moves ought to be made by the authorities in order to forestall total breakdown of law and order.

Iwezor pointed out that certain individuals in the areas (Rumukwurukwuru and Rumucheta communities), are bent on violence, adding that their activities should be investigated by security operatives.

According to him, the people have since resolved its long term impasse with Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), through out-of-court settlement and wondered why people should threaten mayham in the area.

He averred that the communities are peaceful and law abiding, urging the police should hold those behind the recent media announcements of threat and mayhem, should any thing happen to any member of the concerned communities.

The Chairman, who spoke on behalf of the communities hinted that the life of its Monarch, HRH (Eze) Morgan Amadi was sometimes threatened when some set of hoodlums attempted to murder him in a certain hotel in Port Harcourt.

He further hinted that a certain dethroned paramount ruler from the area and his group are the brain behind the under-ground activities in the communities.

The Town Council Chairman, who is also a lawyer, noted that they stand by Governor Nyesom Wike’s warning against threat to Oil Companies activities, stating that they are for peaceful disposition.

In his response, the president, Mgbuesilaru Youth Association (MYA), Comrade Kingsley Nwanwa, called on the Nigerian police to investigate and arrest all involved in the alleged threat to life of the monarch and violence in the communities.

Nwanwa, also threatened to report some media houses in the state to the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission for unethical practice should they continue to report what he termed as inflammatory report.

Meanwhile, Eze Morgan Amadi, has said that he cannot be cowed, but would continue to do the needful in order to place the communities among the most peaceful and developed areas of the world.

It would be recalled that some groups in Mgbuesilaru have called on SPDC and others to refrain from signing some agreements or documents due to pending law suit in the supreme count, which others claimed that they have settled out of count.