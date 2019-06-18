Football Players and Their Restrictions

As viewers and fans, we often see football players and their luxurious life. They possess something that everybody wants. Players have massive wealth and fame by doing what they love, and what are best at. Playing in front of thousands of fans, scoring, goal-saving, iconic dribbles are iconic moments that every fan dreams of.

There is a big “but” in this situation. The players have a lot of restrictions considering their life and their activities. The biggest restriction and the one that is hardest to regulate is betting. With the rise of the Internet and online betting sites, sports betting has never been easier. While it is easy to just talk about the restrictions, it is much harder in real life.

Firstly, players are always on a strict diet. In order to maximize their performance, clubs have nutrition experts that provide meal lists to the players. The list contains what to eat, as well as what not to eat. Basically, players are being ordered on what their meals should look like.

Secondly, as mentioned before, it is forbidden for players to gamble and go out to party. Betting on games is probably the most regulated rule because it can affect a player’s form in accordance with the betting. There were numerous scandals in the past, where players, coaches and even referees were accused of match-fixing. This has always been a big problem for the regulators.

Nightlife is also forbidden since the player is seen in public, and that often leads to a PR nightmare for the clubs. Proof of this are the numerous drunk players that were seen by paparazzi in the past, doing some illegal activities by being drunk.

The players train two times a day, and they must obey their managers and higher staff. They are paid handsomely, but all of that comes with a big negative side. International duties are a must, so the players are not allowed to miss a game on which they are called upon.

Faking football injuries is also forbidden. Some past scandals involve players faking different types of injuries in order to prevent themselves from playing certain games, or just to rest. Stuff like this leads to big punishments, including bans from football, paycheck cuts, and big fines.

Next up, misconduct during games can lead to big trouble for the players. They are obliged to respect the delegates, referees, managers, rival team players, and even fans at the stadium. Any kind of misconduct can be a way to a player’s punishment, whether is financial or otherwise.

Gareth Balehas spoken about their treatment recently. He described it as being a prisoner under contract, and that a lot of the people fail to live up to the expectations. A big number of them that fall under the pressure and it is destroying their lives. Some of them retire early, some of them go bankrupt, some of them turn to drugs and alcohol. He is one of the players that are treated badly at his club, and his agent was open about his displeasure with the club and fans.