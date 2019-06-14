9th C’ River Assembly Gets Speaker …As Ex-Commissioner Thanks God, Ayade

The member representing Yakur II State Constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Eteng Jonah Williams, has emerged as the Speaker of the 9th State Assembly.

Eteng, who was Special Adviser on Legislative Matters to the former Speaker and Chairman, House Committee on Budget and Appropriation was elected unopposed through a voice affirmation by members.

The new speaker was reportedly endorsed by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the state which produced all the 25 house of assembly members.

The immediate past Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Joseph Bassey, is to be favoured to retain his position in the 9th assembly.

In another development, the out-gone Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Rosemary Archibong, has expressed gratitude to God and Governor Ben Ayade for the grace and opportunity to serve her dear State.

Mrs Archibong made this known in an emotional handing over ceremony, held at the Ministry of Information and Orientation Headquarters, Calabar.

Presenting the Handing Over notes to the Permanent Secretary, an emotive Mrs Archibong’s message read: “I want to say that I’m extremely grateful to God, who has seen me through these three and half years of my stay in this Ministry; the travels made with you; by sea, road, and air, even at odd hours; on convoys; and through it all, God has been very faithful.

“I thank my Governor, Senator (Prof.) Ben Ayade, for giving me the opportunity to serve in this capacity as a helmsman in the Ministry of Information and Orientation.

“When I was appointed, by the clairvoyance of the Governor, I was sent to the Ministry of Information and Orientation and every other Commissioner was sent to Ministries that they were well suited for.

“I thank His Excellency for assigning me to a Ministry where I could demonstrate my passion and absolute loyalty.

“I specially thank the Governor for admitting the temporary staff in the Ministry into the mainstream of the Civil Service”.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar