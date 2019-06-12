Stakeholder Tasks FG On Political Will

A stakeholder in the housing sector in Nigeria, Olajide Odolobo, has urge the Federal Government to exercise political will to ensure the rapid growth of the built sector.

Odolobo noted that the country has never lacked policies to effect positive change in the nation’s economy, pointing out that the present government lacks political will and insincerity of purpose.

The housing sector player, who spoke with The Tide in an interview, Monday, in Port Harcourt, observed that the federal government has busied itself creating more and more agencies, duplicating functions under different names with billions of taxes payed, but nothing to show for it.

He stated that the problem was not in creation of multiple agencies, stressing that government must have a rethink of this ideology and find ways of combating the housing deficit facing the generality of the populace.

According to him, over the years the government has sought for a perennial deficit that has plaqued the country by providing elusive affordable housing.

He further said that the potentials of the real estate sector has not been utilised effectively for the good of the people, noting some important aspects of the sector that could stimulate economic activities in the value chain.

He charged the federal government to look inwards and take concerted stand on implementing its laudable policies on affording housing for middle and low income earners.

Tonye Nria-Dappa