Legislators Promise Better Laws To Improve Society

As the nineth Rivers State House of Assembly settled down for legislative duties some newly elected legislators have pledged to work with each other to ensure better laws for the state.

The lawmakers including Hon. Anthony Soberekon representing Degema state constituency and Opuendo Lolo Isaiah in an interview with newsmen said that they were ready to work with each other to ensure better legislations for the state. Speaking with newsmen, Hon Soberekon described his election as a big challenge, stressing that as the first Bille man to be elected into the House, the challenges before him was critical and demanding.

The lawmaker also said that the security and welfare of his people will be paramount, stressing that he will liaise with other lawmakers to find solution to the incessant private attacks on the Bille waterways. On his part, the lawmakers representing Akuku Toru constituency II, Hon. Opuende Isaiah promised effective and vibrant representation for his people especially in the area of security of lives and property.

According to him, he was ready to use his wealth of experience to champion the course of his people in the House.

The lawmaker also condemned the incessant pirate attacks on the Kula waterways and interface with oil companies in the area with the view to promoting peace in the area.