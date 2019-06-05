Dickson Dissolves Fifth Bayelsa Assembly …Thanks Ihedioha For SSG’s Appointment

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, last Monday dissolved the fifth Assembly of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, with a commendation for members for their impactful legislation.

Dickson, who made the declaration during the dissolution ceremony at the Assembly Complex said a lot of the landmark achievements in the state would not have been possible without members of the fifth Assembly.

He commended the leadership and members of the 5th Assembly for their collaborative and impactful legislature in the last four years, adding that the successes recorded in the executive arm were due to their massive support.

Dickson said, “The collaborative work between the executive and the legislative members of the fifth Assembly has yielded great success. I’m here on behalf of the government in the spirit of solidarity and brotherhood, peace and stability to appreciate you all for your hardworking and contributions in the last four years”

A lot of our landmark achievements were as a result of your massive support, we couldn’t have done it if not for your support. The House has always agreed with us in all our ideas for building a new Bayelsa, the job of rebuilding and repositioning of our state is in the process and we must achieve it.

Meanwhile, Seriake Dickson has applauded Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State for appointing Uche Onyeagucha, secretary to the Imo State Government, SSG.

Dickson, who is Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, lauded Ihedioha in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei.

Governor Dickson said the new Imo SSG, is a competent and capable citizen with in-depth understanding of the real issues affecting the society. Dickson said Onyeagucha was a Bayelsan and Niger Deltan, adding that he was happy the Imo governor appreciated his qualities having found him worthy of being appointed into the crucial position to serve his gov