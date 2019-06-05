Commercial Activities Return In Benin After Polls

Commercial activities bounced back in Benin City, captial of Edo State, yesterday after the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly Elections held on Saturday across the country.

The Tide reports that last Monday there were some vehicular and human movements in the city but there was a lull in business activities as residents waited for results of the elections.

The Tide source reports that commercial activities, however, peaked yesterday morning.

Commercial areas such as Lagos Street, Mission Road by King Square, Akpakpava and Forestry, were back to normal daily business activities.

Vegetable Market and Airport Road which recorded low business activities since Saturday became a beehive of activities and business transactions.

A resident and business woman,Ms Josephine Omoruyi, was happy with the development, saying that after elections, “life must go on’’.

According to her, you cannot give your children any excuse why there is no food at home.

“I have to open my business premises to take care of myself and family, especially my children,’’ she said.

Another resident,Idowu Amu, said although he opened on Monday, there was no business as things were very slow.

“We thank God for today and most importantly, for successful elections. If there was no success at the polls, I don’t see how anyone can be seated here comfortably,’’ he said.