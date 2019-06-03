IDPs Urge CRSG To Implement Agreement

The displaced indigenes of Urugbam community in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State have urged the government of Cross River State to urgently implement the resolutions reached at the Joint Consultative meeting held recently.

The Joint Consultative meeting said to have held in Abuja had Deputy Governors of both states; Prof Ivara Esu (Cross River) and Dr Kelechi Igwe (Ebonyi State) and the Director-General of National Boundary Commission (NBC), Dr M.B. Ahmed in attendance. It was gathered that the displaced indigenes of Urugbam, since last year, had been taking refuge in Ekoli Edda community, in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and some in Okun-Ohafia community in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State.

The spokesperson of Urugbam, Bishop Frank Owali stated this when a 10-man delegation sent by the Cross River government met with them in Nguzu Edda community of Afikpo South LGA of Ebonyi State.

Bishop Owali pointed out that the resolutions were signed and sealed in the presence of Deputy Governors of Cross River and his counterpart from Ebonyi State and also in the present of the Director- General of National Boundary Commission and others.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar