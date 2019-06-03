Election Malpractice: Sanction Erring Members, Wike Tells Church …Urges Christians To Participate In Politics …Gives Traders, NURTW One Month To Vacate Roads

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called on the Church to sanction members involved in electoral malpractice.

Addressing the 3rd Session of the 8th Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Niger Delta North at Saint Thomas Anglican Church, Diobu, Port Harcourt yesterday, Governor Wike said that clerics should never be associated with illegal political activities.

“How do you imagine a cleric hijacking ballot boxes? When we say that Christians should participate in politics, it is not for them to do illegal things.

“The church should discipline members who are involved in electoral malpractice. This will deter others planning to do same”, he said.

He reiterated his call for Christians to be involved in active politics to stop the emergence of unqualified leaders in the country.

The Governor said that the bad economy that has crippled the country at the federal level is due to the fact that unqualified people are controlling that level of government.

While commending the creativity of the diocese for investing in productive ventures, Governor Wike announced support for the Church projects.

In a sermon, Anglican Bishop of Mbamili Diocese, Rt. Rev Henry Okeke said Christians must use their positions to propagate the gospel and improve the lives of others.

He warned Christian leaders never to bow to pressure and intimidation, as they have a duty to help in defending the faith from the forces of darkness.

The cleric said Christian leaders who find themselves in governance, civil service and business should use their positions to defend the future of their communities.

Anglican Bishop of Niger Delta North, Rt Rev Wisdom Ihunwo prayed God to protect the Governor and grant him strength and good health to successfully conclude his second term.

The 3rd Session of the 8th Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Niger Delta North witnessed the rendition of soul lifting hymns and awards to deserving members.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has appealed to Christian leaders to participate in the political process to help in the development of the country.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Anglican Bishop of Niger Delta North, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Friday, Wike said Christian leaders can no longer stay away from the political arena in view of present day realities.

“Continue to pray for us, but encourage your members to participate actively in politics.

“There is no reason to stand aloof at this time. When religious people are involved in politics, there is always a difference. If they participate, there will be an improvement in the governance process”.

Wike acknowledged the role played by the church in his victory at the polls.

The governor said that his administration will continue to partner with the church as it works towards the rapid development of the state.

He commended the Anglican Diocese of the Niger Delta North for critical investments and projects that will help in stabilizing the church.

Earlier, the Anglican Bishop of Niger Delta North, Rt. Reverend Wisdom Budu Ihunwo, had said that the governor’s victory is a loud statement by Rivers people that they appreciate his performance.

He said: “Your electoral victory is a lesson to all to keep faith in all legitimate pursuits”.

While commending the governor for his commitment to a better second term, Bishop Ihunwo prayed God to give Wike the grace to end well.

Prayers were said for a successful second term for Wike while the bishop specifically blessed the governor.

In another development, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has given roadside mechanics, roadside car dealers, street traders and private taxi park operators, a month ultimatum to vacate the streets of Port Harcourt.

Addressing roadside mechanics, roadside car dealers, street traders and private taxi park operators at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Friday, Wike said that the artisans and traders must comply with the stipulated period, because his administration was committed to the restoration of the Garden City status of Port Harcourt.

He said: “I am giving all groups one month to leave the roads. Within this one month, you should find alternative locations to carry out your businesses.

“By the first week of July, the State Government will swing into action. Port Harcourt must be clean, whether you like it or not”.

Wike said that he called the meeting to avoid unnecessary conflict and to negotiate the time for all the traders, mechanics and car dealers to leave the roads.

“We have called this meeting to avoid conflict. I called you to discuss the time frame for the implementation and not to change the decision.

“Our roads are now mechanic Workshops. Our roads are now markets and motor parks. There is this spirit that makes the traders and mechanics believe that you can only make money on the road. We will end that spirit.

“Your activities litter the road. There will be consequences for mechanics using the road for their trade after the one month period. The vehicles being repaired will be seized”, he said.

The governor added that the state government will not allow the operation of illegal motor parks and car shops along the road.

He said that the Police and other security agencies have been co-opted to serve on the implementation process.

The Rivers State Police Commissioner, Usman Belel assured that the police will work with the state government to ensure that the artisans leave the roads.

Representatives of the car dealers, motor park operators, mechanics and traders requested different time frame to vacate the roads.