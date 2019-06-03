Bayelsa Monthly Revenue Nosedives …As Dep Gov Declares Deficit For April

Bayelsa State Government has declared a N1.88 billion deficit for April, 2018, saying its earnings from the Federation Account Allocation Committee, FAAC, have been suffering a setback in the past four months.
The state Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribigha John Jonah (Retd) disclosed this at the monthly transparency briefing in Government House, Yenagoa.
Giving the state income and expenditure accounts for April, John Jonah said that Bayelsa statutory receipts had declined steadily from N13bn in February to N11bn in May this year.
The Deputy Governor who attributed the dwindling revenue situation to manipulation of the Excess Crude Account by the Federal Government, noted that parameters used in distribution of funds were not in the interest of the Niger Delta states.
Elizabeth Vicent, Yenagoa