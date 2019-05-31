Nwanosike Sacks Appointees

The Executive Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon. Samuel Nwanosike has sacked all political appointees in the council.

Nwanosike in a statement he personally signed and obtained by The Tide said the dissolution affects all appointees working for the council.

He however exempted the Secretary of the council and his Chief of Staff from the dissolution.

While commending all those affected by the dissolution for their service to the council, Nwanosike directed them to hand over all council properties in their possession to the local government secretariat.

In a separate development, Principal Officers in Khana Local Government Area, Rivers State have commended Governor Nyesom Wike for his efforts in addressing security challenges in the area and Ogoni land in general.

A statement signed by the council’s Supervisor for Education, Lemii Jeremiah, Supervisor for Works and Power, Sunday Maam and Special Adviser on Finance, Dum Kpayor also lauded the governor for recalling the Khana council boss, Chief Lahteh Lah-Loolo.

Recall that Chief Lah-Loolo was among some local government chairmen who were suspended by the State Governor and later reinstated in office.

The statement said that the reinstatement was timely because it has allowed the LGA chairman to join his colleagues in participating in the inauguration ceremony of the governor.

The principal officers assured that the people of Khana will continue to support the incumbent administration in the state led by Barr. Nyesom Wike.

Dennis Naku