For Sake Of Peace And Unity

Last Tuesday, members of Civil Society Organisations across the nation, observed a national day of mourning in remembrance of thousands of lives lost to banditry, kidnapping, Boko Haram terrorism, farmers/herdsmen and other gruesome circumstances. In some places, like the Federal Capital Territory, they were joined by some university students and other concerned individuals. All over the country, the message was the same: stop the killing, every life counts, Nigerians are not just numbers.

This effort of the CSOs at drumming it into the ears of our leaders and the entire citizens that the lives of Nigerians are valuable is very commendable. The truth is that the death rate has become so high and so frequent that many people no longer see it as any big deal.

Hundreds of people will be killed in Kaduna, Zamfara, Benue and other places and nothing will be said about it by those in authority, especially at the federal level. They just carry on with their daily activities as if nothing happened; no mention of the incident, no commiseration with the victims’ families.

Compare this with the reactions of leaders of some other countries in similar circumstances and you will wonder what stuff our leaders are made of. For instance, just shortly after the mass stabbing attack at a bus stop in Kawasaki, near Tokyo last Tuesday, which left 16 people wounded and three dead, Japan’s Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, condemned the incident in strong terms. He described it as harrowing and outrageous, promising to take all necessary measures for children’s safety.

Similarly, we have seen leaders of other countries take immediate actions whenever their citizens are victims of wicked acts by some unscrupulous persons or any natural disaster. Some even visit the victims and their families to assure them that they are not alone in their time of grieve. There is nothing as reassuring as this. The people feel loved and are comforted that they have a country that cares for them. Tell me, why wouldn’t they love their countries in return and be patriotic?

So it’s high time our leaders changed their attitude towards the citizens of this country, particularly the poor and down trodden.

They should accord dignity to every Nigerian, especially those that have been lost due to violent crimes. That way the people will be loyal, patriotic and ready to give their lives for the nation.

It is also important that government, at various levels should wake up to their responsibilities of protecting lives and properties of the citizens. The alarming rate at which people are gruesomely killed in different parts of the country is no longer acceptable. As the CSOs demanded on the mourning day, “End the killing; No more deaths”. We cannot afford to be losing our relatives, friends and colleagues under all kinds of criminal, avoidable circumstances. The major duty of any government is to protect lives of the citizens and a government that fails to do that shouldn’t pride itself as being successful. The opposite should be the case instead.

One of the demands of the CSOs was an urgent review of the country’s security architecture, immediate replacement of all service chiefs and provision of social security for victims, including disabled persons, orphans and other socially vulnerable citizens. That was the umpteenth time a call for a look at the security leadership was being made. If such measure will abate the wanton killings in the nation, why don’t we consider it? The current service chiefs may have tried their best which obviously has not yielded the desired result. It is, therefore, logical that other people be tried.

But I will also subscribe to the views of those who believe the solution to the current security challenges bedeviling the nation lies in getting to the root of the problem and dealing with it. Some years ago, kidnapping was alien to our society. Why is it now the order of the day? Could it not be as a result of the ever growing rate of unemployment in the country? Could it not be a result of the neglect of the youths in the scheme of things? Could it also not be a product of herdsmen/farmers clash which had rendered many cattle breeders and farmers idle and penniless due to the destruction of their animals and farmlands respectively? Will it, therefore, not be advisable that measures be taken to address these issues if armed robbery and kidnapping must be abated?

Again, justice and fair play have always been described as panacea for peace and tranquility in any society. Lack of these has been deduced as a key factor in many communal clashes that have claimed many lives in Nigeria. When a person in power decides to favour one group in a dispute due to religious, ethnic, political, tribal or other selfish considerations, what do you expect? When some individuals, members of a particular religion, tribe or ethnic group are handed with deodorant while others are treated with insecticide, as Senator Shehu Sani said, what do you expect?

Many a time, some people, especially members of the opposition political parties have accused the federal government of being bias and complacent on the issues of Boko Haram terrorism and herdsmen/farmers. They have often asked how many Boko Haram members have been arrested and made to face the wrath of the law since they unleashed their inhuman attack on the country many years ago. These are questions that must be answered. All we occasionally hear is that certain number of Boko Haram members has been arrested but sooner than later, they are released and the “repentant ones” recruited into the nation’s military force in accordance with the directives of Mr. President. Meanwhile, youth from other parts of the country who committed minor crimes are thrown into prison.

Recently, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, broke the news about the acquisition of Amplitude Modulation radio broadcast license to reach herdsmen across various locations in the country. The same herdsmen were said to have been given a whopping sum of N100 billion through their association, Miyetti Allah, an allegation that the federal government has denied, though.

Our leaders will be deceiving themselves if they think that with all these partial, biased handling of issues there will be peace in the country. So to curb the insecurity and crime rate in the country all and sundry must do the right things expected of them. As some Southern and Middle Belt leaders said, “Using the instrumentality of the Federal Government to set up a radio for Fulani herdsmen will throw a knife at the tiniest of the threads still holding Nigeria together as all illusions of an inclusive country would be removed and the rest of the country would conclude we are now under Fulani Government of Nigeria.”

