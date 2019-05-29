Beyond Real Madrid Football Academy

Often times, one’s character, vision and legacy are moulded by the level of commitment and passion he or she demonstrates towards a given issue, subject or cause. Since May 29, 2015 when His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, GSSRS, POS-Africa was sworn in as the 16th Governor of Rivers State, he has demonstrated an uncommon love, interest and commitment to sports and youth development.

It is easy therefore, to understand and appreciate Governor Wike’s exemplary policy thrust in sports in the State. This is benchmarked by his belief and vision that sports is a key sector that affects the youth and has the potential to not only engage them but help in addressing some societal quagmire he met as he assumed office.

Through sports, the Governor hoped to catalyse job creation, skill and infrastructure development and mobilise the youth of the State away from crime and other vices.

The premium Wike’s administration placed on sports was further accentuated by the N2.5b budgetary provision for the sector last year. It is pertinent to note however, that the unprecedented commitment of the administration is not restricted to the sports sector, as others, including but not limited to education, housing, roads, health, Urban renewal and others, have received robust intervention.

No wonder, Governor Wike was aptly named Mr. Projects, an effort to underline the massive projects he has accomplished in the State within his few years in office.

True to his cognomen, the Governor, only last year hinted at a capital intensive project, a football academy in the mould and practices of the famous Real Madrid Football club of Spain. This pet project is in liaison with Los Blancos themselves.

Less than 12 months later, Governor Wike has demonstrated that his Moniker, Mr Projects, is not misplaced as the academy is virtually ready to commence business in Port Harcourt. Today, sitting within the Yakubu Gowon Stadium is the Real Madrid Football Academy, a world class football facility, soon to begin the weaning of young football talents from Rivers State and beyond.

Already, a batch of young coaches and technical hands have been sponsored by the state government to an intensive training at the mother academy in Spain, preparatory to the opening of the Port Harcourt arm.

According to the former Commissioner for sports in the State, Hon. Boma Iyaye, the project is as a result of the Governors desire to bequeath to the people a quality platform for the identification of football talents, weaning of such talents and opportunity to express such talents within a world class framework that will open door to unlimited opportunities within and outside Nigeria. Furthermore, the academy would not only offer opportunities to kids who ordinarily would not be able to afford the luxury of a football academy and perhaps, waste their talents, but provide job opportunities to a number of people in the State.

The idea is to groom a set of gifted football players, who would not only live off their talent but with good education for a better, useful life and be prepared for another career after football.

Hon. Iyaye described the Governor as being very passionate about the academy which he believes would contribute effectively to changing the face and culture of the game, not only Rivers but in Nigeria as a whole.

Indeed, Rivers State boasts of rich football talents, especially at the grassroots level. With projects such as the Real Madrid Academy, young footballers in the State would begin to have access to a structured development.

But for the essence of the academy to be sustainable, government and indeed, Rivers people must look beyond the euphoria of its establishment. Conscious efforts must be made now to enthrone practices that would help make the academy an enduring legacy.

It has been disclosed that priority is not placed on using the academy to make money. However, with the benefit of hindsight of the fate suffered by most government’s establishments, especially, after the exit of the initiator, the football academy needs a legal teeth on ways of contributing to its survival. For instance, football has become a big business in which young and good players are in demand all over the world. Sportsmen and women (footballers) have become foreign exchange earners when they are sold to clubs. One would therefore, not want the academy to be taken advantage of and be milked by selfish individuals.

Again, it will be profitable to explore ways to put the academy to further use. While its primary role would be grooming young talents in the game, adding coaches’ training department, where trainers and aspiring coaches would be trained in partnership with the mother academy in Spain will suffice.

Again, there should be deliberate plan in place to harness the expected products from the academy on graduation, such young talents are expected to thread a smooth passage, already charted by the academy to Real Madrid Football Club, other clubs in Europe, Americas or Asia.

Interesting, River people have been showering commendations on Governor Wike for the quality and speed with which the project is being delivered.

For the President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Honour Sirawoo, the Real Madrid Football Academy, Port Harcourt has further demonstrated the Governor’s desire to launch the State among top sports communities in the world. People, he said may not realise the full benefits of what the Governor has put on ground but in a few years, when the academy would be churning out world clans players that will take the game to a different level in the country and beyond, they would sit back and appreciate his vision.

Other stakeholders, including grassroots football coach, Sampson Oruwari, hailed the project, describing Governor Wike as a leader with special interest in providing platforms for manpower development, especially, the development of God given talent for empowerment and self emancipation

However, the football academy is not, and should not be seen as a magic bullet that would provide all the solutions and answers to problems or challenges facing the game or sports in Rivers State.

The academy is only one of numerous infrastructure needed to transform the state into a sports haven, where young people with talent in different fileds would be at home to develop and showcase themselves. Going forward, the Real Madrid Academy is a commendable trail blazer that will certainly lead to more good tidings for the sports sector.

Without losing sight of the import of numerous international, national and local sports activities and events that have been put together via the magnanimity of Governor Wike, there still exists ample room to take sports to greater heights in the State.

With what has been seen of Governor Wike’s passion for excellence, to say that sports in Rivers is in good hands would not be misplaced declaration.

However, with the state’s antecedent in sports like swimming, basketball, handball, hockey, weightlifting, wrestling, volleyball and athletics, Rivers must not be seen as only a football loving state. While upgrading and adequate maintenance of existing football infrastructure are needed, other events, particularly swimming, boxing and weightlifting need more investments.

Though the academy is expected to be run by an independent management with technical assistance from Real Madrid, local authorities have important roles to play.

The onus lies on the Ministry of Sports through the State’s Sports Council to key into the vision and passion of the Governor as far as sports development and promotion are concerned. Such facilities like the football academy should neither be under utilised nor be allowed to waste, even after Governor Wike must have bowed out of office.

Gabriel Nwanetanya