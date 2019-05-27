Rivers CJ Swears In 11 New Magistrates

The Rivers State Chief Judge, Justice Adamna lyaye-Lamikanra, has inaugurated 11 new magistrates appointed into the state judiciary service.
The 11 new magistrates, who are all females, include Miss Chidubem Chinelo Odili, daughter of the former governor of the state, Dr Peter Odili as well as Cecilia Ledum Mitee, daughter of former president of MOSOP, Barrister Ledum Mitee.
Also appointed were Comfort Adangor, Lessor Konya, Chinwe Nsirim Amanda, Ihuoma Beauty Emmanuel Okere.
Others include, Ominigo Wibani, Linda Sotonye Harry, Dike Filipa Udenna, Onugbum Nneda Obiageri and Obuzor Nneka Eze.
Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of the new magistrates at the main auditorium of the state Judiciary in Port Harcourt, last Friday, the state Chief Judge, Justice Iyaye-Lamikanra, charged them to discharge their duties effectively in accordance with the oath of office and ethics of the legal profession.
