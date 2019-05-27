2019 Poll: God Delivered Wike From FG Forces -Odili, Secondus

Former Rivers State Governor, Dr. Peter Odili and National Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus have said that it was God that delivered Governor Nyesom Wike from the plans of the federal authorities during the last general election.

Both prominent leaders spoke at a Special Thanksgiving Service as part of activities marking the second term inauguration of Governor Nyesom Wike and his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, weekend.

This is as Odili specifically called on elders and people of the state to unite and fight collectively for the peace, progress and development of the state.

The former governor said, “As elders of this state, it is time for us to unite and fight collectively for the peace of Rivers State. It is time for the elders to take the moral high ground and boldly say no to evil and commend what is good.

“Without God’s awesome intervention we will not be here thanking God for Rivers State and for our dear governor. There is a saying at home that elders do not stay in the house and a pregnant goat will deliver with a rope tied round its neck.

While stressing the need for peace to be restored in the state, he pointed out that power comes from God, which explains why all leaders and the people should support Wike to move the state forward.

“Power comes from God. Therefore, we must all stand behind our leader and governor. Enough is enough. It is time to work for the growth of Rivers State,” Odili stated.

On his part, PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus said that the states of the Niger Delta were under siege by the authorities during the 2019 general election.

Secondus said that it was God that delivered Rivers State. He said that God confounded the Army commanders and secular authorities to ensure the victory of the governor.

According to him, “It was written in Abuja. They issued several press statements. security agencies and generals stood. But who can beat the Army of the Lord?

“They planned to take Rivers State by force, but they excluded God from their plans. It was the power of God that delivered Governor Wike. When the Army commanders took over, God intervened,” the PDP national chairman said.