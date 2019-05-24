Security Breach Allegation: PDP Demands Apology From Minister

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to apologise to Nigerians for allegedly misleading the nation and heating up the polity with unfounded security breach allegations against the party and its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

The party said with the assurances that the nation was safe for the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari for second term, the Minister had confirmed that he, acting for the Federal Government, only conjured claims to create the impression that the PDP and Atiku were working against the inauguration.

The party’s position was contained in a statement midweek by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

“It is indeed lamentable that in its desperation to secure acceptance from Nigerians and confer legitimacy on the outcome of a rigged election, the Buhari administration would manufacture and purvey fake news to the public, only for Nigerians to learn from the same Minister of Information and Culture, that his earlier claims against the PDP and our presidential candidate were not based on any concrete evidence but, according to him, on having ‘no reasons to doubt’ claims by other individuals.

“Moreover, the Minister’s claims that he relied on certain alarms fell flat as no agency in the country has ever accused the PDP, as a political party, or our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, of ‘doing everything possible to sabotage the Buhari administration, generally overheat the polity and make Nigeria seemingly ungovernable’ as claimed by Lai Mohammed,” the statement read.

Ologbondiyan said it had become clear that the essence of the allegation was to divert public discourse from the alleged rigging of the last presidential election.

He added that the allegation was further meant to scare the PDP and its presidential candidate from pursuing the petition at the tribunal.

He said: “We also have fears that Alhaji Lai Mohammed could have made those wild claims in a bid to pave the way to frame, harass, arrest and detain some opposition figures on trump-up charges.”