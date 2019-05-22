RSG Dethrones Monarch For Cultism

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has announced the sacking of the traditional ruler of Baabe Kingdom in Khana Local Government Area, His Royal Majesty, Monday Noryaa, for his alleged involvement in cultism.

Wike made the announcement in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, last Monday, in Port Harcourt.

The statement specifically indicated that the state government has withdrawn the Certificate of Recognition from the Gbenemene of Baabe Kingdom in Khana LGA of Rivers State.

The statement reads in full, “Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has approved the withdrawal of the Certificate of Recognition from His Royal Majesty, Chief Monday Frank Noryaa, Gbenemene Baabe.

“The withdrawal takes immediate effect. The withdrawal of Government Recognition from HRM Chief Monday Frank Noryaa followed his indictment on cult-related activities within his kingdom.

“The Traditional Ruler was also indicted for harbouring cultists, leading to insecurity in the area.

“Governor Wike reiterated that his administration remains committed to the promotion of peace and security across the state, stating that any Traditional Ruler or Government Functionary indicted for promoting insecurity will face the full weight of the law,” the statement added.