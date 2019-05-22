The House of Representatives, yesterday passed a bill which put to an end the controversial dichotomy between Polytechnic Higher National Diploma and the Bachelor of Science degree awarded by the Nigerian universities.
This development was sequel to an adopted bill sponsored by Ali Isa and Edward Pwajok from Gombe and Plateau States respectively passed for second reading since April 2017.
The bill also seeks to end perceived discrimination against polytechnic graduates and remove the problems being faced by HND holders, especially those in the public service.
Reps Okay Bill Ending HND, BSc Dichotomy
