The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) released a statement after the death of Lobi Stars coach, Solomon Ogbeide.
Ogbeide passed away with suspected low blood pressure last Monday, with reports suggesting he collapsed and was unable to be revived, shortly after he complained that he was feeling unwell.
The NFF released the following statement on Twitter last yesterday.
NFF In Shock Over Coach Ogbeide’s Death
The football federation is finding it difficult; coming to terms with the death of one of the veteran coaches in the country.