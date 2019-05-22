How to Tweak Your PPC Copy to Boost Your Retail E-Commerce Conversions

It is an unarguable fact of retail e-commerce that despite everything that you have done, the actual decision by the visitor to click or not on your advertisement takes just a few seconds. The reason why a visitor may not have actually clicked on the advertisement despite having high purchase intent may simply rest on very small details in your advertisement copy. When all that stands between successful conversion and failure are some details that can be easily addressed, you should make it a point to understand how you can tweak the advertisement to deliver better results and get you the competitive edge that will make your business successful.

Understanding the Function of Headlines

Both Google and Bing offer advertisers the flexibility of using up to three headlines with a character count limit of 30 on each in every PPC advertisement. It can be a difficult call whether to use all or most of the available characters, as it is possible to easily go overboard and confuse the reader with too much text when a simple message may be all what you really need. However, depending on the nature of the product, sometimes having the flexibility of more text can really be an advantage. Most experienced marketers will suggest that the second headline is used for incorporating the call-to-action because it is not necessary that there will always be enough space for the third headline to be displayed. Due to this, you should be ultra-careful about what text you keep for the third headline- – if there is anything that is mandatory, it is better to avoid placing it there.

The URL That Is Displayed In the Advertisement

While the actual destination URL can be as long and ugly as deemed necessary by the web developers, it can be a big turnoff to have it on display. Therefore, you should have a display URL which is shorter and looks better in the advertisement. Name it in such a way that it serves to deliver a dose of confidence to the visitor who is about to click on the URL that they will definitely find what they are looking for by clicking on the advertisement. Because the URL is of critical importance, very wisely, both Google and Bing give it a contrasting color so that it becomes more prominent and easier to click. URLs that are more noticeable can make all the difference between you and your competitors.

Sitelink Extensions

Even though sitelink extensions have been around for quite long and are possibly one of the most basic extensions of ads, it is surprising how many advertisers don’t use them at all or even if they do, don’t use them effectively enough.Using ad extensions, visitors have the opportunity of learning more without clicking and since they take up more space on the results page, https://klientboost.com says that they stand out more prominently and generate more traffic. The best use of sitelink extensions is when you want to give visitors multiple potential destinations for a common search phrase whenever such an option is justifiable or when the intent of the search is vague.

To offer sitelink extensions to advertisements, you need to have a well-defined PPC program with a proper structure and hierarchy. Unless that is available it will be impossible to offer site extensions that are differentiated according to the nature of the user query. The choice of site extensions that will be available in response to a general branded query will depend significantly on how the campaign is structured. However, there is no assurance that the sitelinks will be displayed on the search page as you would expect. Sometimes, even after doing everything as required, they simply don’t display on the screen so you need to be prepared for such an exigency and not pivot your entire CPC strategy on the availability of site extensions. While, it is not very clear as to why the display sometimes disappears, according to JHSM Sydneyexperts, it may be due to factors like the rank and position of the advertisement as well as other extensions that have been enabled. For maximum impact, it is important that the landing page that opens when a site extension is clicked is relevant to what is being advertised.

Call Extensions

There are some customers who feel more comfortable talking to a real person even when they are shopping online. The reasons can be diverse but usually it is to have a chat with an expert to confirm what they are buying is actually suited for their purpose, to make sure that the SKU is actually in stock, or for the sheer reassurance value that talking to a human gives rather than an impersonal click on a button. Whether you want to extend this kind of support to customers is something you have to decide depending on your business model because it can be costly but generally speaking, providing an additional channel for customer contact can help conversions. However, to do it will, you need to ensure that you have adequate staff and that they are trained properly to answer questions and close sales. You can end up damaging your reputation by letting the call go unanswered so you should make use of the facility of scheduling your call extensions in such a way that they only show when someone is available to take the call. Remember to use the same number as that on your landing page to prevent the advertisement from being disapproved. A call is at par with a click so you incur the same cost.

Conclusion

To give your PPC content more punch, you can show the rating of the advertiser that gives added confidence to buyers that they are buying from a reputed source. To get customer reviews displayed you have to get a minimum of 100 reviews or if according to Google, there is sufficient information contributed by customers for the rating. Getting positive reviews from customers remains the tough part. Enabling the location extension is also a valuable tactic if you have a presence at physical locations that can be used by walk-in customers as an alternative to ordering online. For the tactic to work properly, you need accurate information in your Google My Business listing that is linked to your Google Ads account. Using affiliate extensions gives an additional choice to the customer to buy from you directly or from an affiliate.