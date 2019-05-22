FG Names Rabiu Yadudu As FAAN MD

The Federal Government has appointed Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu as the new Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Yadudu until the recent appointment was the Director of Operations, FAAN and a pilot with considerable industry experience.

He replaces Saleh Dunoma , who had spent over three decades in the airport authority, before he was appointed many years ago.

Sources within the authority said the appointment has been received with mixed reactions from workers.

Yadudu’s entry according to industry watchers is another attempt by the outgoing Minister of State, Aviation, Hadi Sirika to entrench some interest in the sector.

Yadudu hails from Kano State, replacing Dunoma, who hails from Borno State.

In a statement issued by Deputy Director, Press and Public Affairs, Ministry of Transport, Aviation, James Odaudu, the appointment takes immediate effect.

The statement reads:” President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Captain Rabiu Hadudu as the new MD of FAAN.

“Yadudu an ICAO / ACI accredited Airport Professional, holds professional certifications in Avionics, Airport Safety Management Systems, Airport Security Management, and others”.