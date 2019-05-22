Ekiti Assembly Passes N47.5bn Appropriation Bill For 16 LGAs

The Ekiti State House of Assembly yesterday unanimously passed N47.5 billion 2019 Appropriation Bill for its 16 local government areas.

The parliamentarians gave the bill an accelerated hearing and passage due to its importance during the plenary sitting.

It was presided over by the Speaker, Mr Adeniran Alagbada, at the Assembly’s complex in Ado-Ekiti.

Contributors had earlier called for its speedy passage, saying that the bill would go a long way to ensure development at the grassroots.

The bill was later passed after the committee of the whole house had debated it.

It also reported that the assembly unanimously passed other bills during the Tuesday’s plenary.

They are: the Ekiti State College of Agriculture and Technology, Isan-Ekiti, (Reenactment) Bill, 2019; the Ekiti State Property Protection, (Anti-Land Grabbing) 2019 and the Ekiti State Development and Investment Promotion Agency, (EKDIPA) 2019.

Mr Wale Ayeni, (Ikere Constituency 1) and Mr Badejo Anifowose in their contributions, said that the consideration of the Ekiti State College of Agriculture and Technology, Isan-Ekiti, (Reenactment) Bill,2019 would create job opportunities for the unemployed.

They added that the bill when it becomes law would also give room for the diversification of the state’s economy, technological know-how in agriculture and all round development of the state.

The adoption of the last two bills through resolution followed the submission of the reports of the House Committee on Land and Housing as well as the House Committee on Investment, Trade and Industries.

The committees’ reports were submitted by their Chairmen, Mr Sunday Akinniyi and Mr Badejo Anifowose, respectively.

However, a bill for a Law to provide for the Administration of Civil Justice in Ekiti State, 2019 had also passed through the second reading.

The assembly later adjourned plenary sitting until Thursday, May 23.