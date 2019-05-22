President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday returned to Abuja, after performing the lesser Hajj at the invitation of the King Salman of Saudi Arabia.
According to Buhari’s New Media aide, Bashir Ahmad, he left the city of Makkah this afternoon via the Royal Terminal of the King Abdul’aziz International Airport, Jeddah.
He was accompanied on the trip by his wife, Aisha and other government dignitaries.
See tweets:President @MBuhari and his wife, Hajiya @AishaMBuhari return to Abuja this afternoon after performing Umrah (Lesser Hajj) in Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 21, 2019
After performing Umrah (Lesser Hajj) in Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, President @MBuhari left Royal Terminal of the King Abdul’aziz International Airport, Jeddah for Abuja. pic.twitter.com/vlkw62HR76.
Buhari Returns To Abuja From Lesser Hajj
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday returned to Abuja, after performing the lesser Hajj at the invitation of the King Salman of Saudi Arabia.