UNIUYO Student Drowns In Hotel’s Swimming Pool -Police

A 100 level student of University of Uyo, identified as Kingsley Etim, was said to have drowned in the swimming pool of De Vegas Paradise Hotel in Uyo kast Saturday during a pool party.

Confirming the incident to newsmenyesterday, Police Public Relations Officer in Akwa Ibom, SP Odiko Macdon, described the incident as unfortunate.

He said that the Command had commenced preliminary investigation into the matter to unravel more facts concerning the incident, as the Police did not foreclose a foul play.

He said that the victim’s body had been deposited in a mortuary as investigation continues in order to establish the fact.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said the incident occurred at about 9.00 p.m. on Saturday, adding that the deceased was found when one of his colleagues spotted the body after others had left the pool.

“When my friends and I were about leaving the venue of the party to catch up with time before they locked our hostel, we heard that someone had drowned in the pool.

“I was shocked because there was no sign of such and everyone had left the pool a long time before then.

“No one noticed he had drowned. Maybe because it was already dark and there was loud music.

“When he was brought out, people tried to revive him but it was all in vain,” she said.

It was gathered that the deceased was later rushed to the University of Uyo Health Centre where he was confirmed dead.