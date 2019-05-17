Viglante Group Vows To Provide Surveillance In Bayelsa  Waterways

Following the spate of insecurity in the Niger Delta waterways, the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) in Bayelsa state, has volunteered to mobilise its men to police the creeks and communities to tackle sea piracy and other criminal acts.

The group also promised to provide constant flow of information to security agencies that would lead to tracking down of criminal elements across the state.

The Commander of the group, Mr Tolumobofa Akpoebibo Jonathan,in a statement made available to The Tide said they had resolved to use their local experiences to gather information on criminal activities that could ordinarily be difficult to be gathered by conventional security personnel.

“Over 350 of our men have been trained recently at the Police College in Calabar, and with our knowledge of the creeks and waterways in Bayelsa State, we believe our men will contribute greatly to improve security of this state, Akpoebibo said.

“They were trained to help in curbing crimes, give vital information to approximate authorities and equally work to see that our brothers and sisters living in the state sleep with their two eyes closed he said.

Akpoebibo said they volunteered to ensure that Bayelsa was safe and public infrastructure is secured,

Jonathan said the objective was to assist security agents in the state to arrest criminals and stop spiralling criminal activities.

The group commander commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his interest in facilitating community policing, an idea, he said Bayelsa and other Niger Delta states would stand a great chance to benefit from.

Chinedu Wosu