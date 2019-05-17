Igbo Group Commends Buhari On Emefiele’s Re-Appointment

Igbo Youth Assembly, an Igbo youth organisation, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, on the re-appointment of Mr Godwin Emefiele as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

A statement by the group’s President, Mr Ifeanyi Nwaudunna, yesterday in Abuja, said the gesture had shown Buhari’s love for and commitment to the unity of Nigeria.

He, however, appealed to the president to ensure fairness and equity in the appointment of government officials for the next level government in order to promote national unity.

According to him, we pray that you use your office to consider the people of Igbo extraction for more important positions in this next administration, as major ethnic group in Nigeria and key player in the development of Nigeria.

“The apex Igbo Youths organisation, an advocate of national unity and peace of Nigeria, thank the President for re-appointing Mr Godwin IfeanyichukwuEmeifele as the Governor of CBN for the second term.

“This kind gesture shows your love and commitment for the unity of Nigeria. We appeal to you to use your exalted office as our President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces to promote national unity to ensure fairness and equity in the appointment of government officials for the next level government,” he said.