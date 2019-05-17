Duncan Mighty Congratulates Regina Daniel On Marriage

The news of 18-year-old Nollywood actress, Regina Daniel’s marriage to 58-year old billionaire politician, Chief Ned Nwoko continues to be a hot topic of discussion on social media with many people either praising or criticising her.

Following recent videos and photos of the teen actress, flaunting her hus-band’s customised Ferrari all over the place, there have been massive reactions on social media, as a video was shared on social media in which Regina is seen getting into fancy ride with her friends and surrounded by security details.

While many people commented on the post, there was an interesting comment by Nigerian singer, Duncan Mighty in which he supported the actress. He wrote. “This kind of news is what I wish our women in the country, not buying extra yansh and breast enlargement, congratulations, Nne”.

Regina Daniel who is currently enjoying the best time of her life recently got social media buzzing after she took to her instagram account to share a series of photos in which she is seen singing in front of Nwoko’s customised Ferrari.