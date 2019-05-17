Adviser Cautions Communities’ Stakeholders Against Divisive Statements

Adviser of Egbema and Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation (EGCDF) in Warri South West and Warri North Local Government Areas of Delta State, Mr. Philemon Ugedi, has advised stakeholders in Egbema and Gbaramatu Kingdoms against making divisive statements that are capable of breaking the existing cordial relationship between the two kingdoms.

Recall that some stakeholders from the two kingdoms have been agitating for government to invite their communities alongside Ugborodo community for negotiation without consideration for other communities.

But Ugedi said such agitation and utterances could cause a division between Egbema and Gbaramatu communities, which have been on the same page on developmental drive.

Ugedi, who spoke to journalists in Effurun, advised Chevron Nigeria Limited and government to carry all the Chevron Nigeria Limited host communities along in their negotiations.

He said, “All the issues and demands, which the Ugborodo community are agitating for affect all the oil producing communities of Gbaramatu and Egbema kingdoms. So calling on government to invite Gbaramatu and Ugborodo communities for negotiation without the inclusion of Egbema communities is not healthy for the drive for development and goals of the Egbema and Gbaramatu communities under the Chevron Nigeria Limited GMoU.”