‘Senegal, Favourites For 2019 AFCON’

Algeria head coach Djamel Belmadi feels that Senegal is the favourite to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

The Desert Foxes are in Group C alongside Senegal, Kenya and Tanzania.

Algerian tactician Belmadi also stated that the Lions of Teranga are most likely to win their group and advance to the knockout stages.

“The Senegalese are favourites in this competition and not only in our group,” Belmadi said to a Tidesports source.

“Then there is Kenya and Tanzania. These are the teams that we will have to study well.

Belmadi went on to state that they cannot afford to underestimate the two East African sides.

“I will not lie to you by saying that I know them very well. But we will have to take them seriously,” he added.

“We will be ready in the first game against the Kenyans.”

The 2019 AFCON will be hosted by Egypt between June 21 and July 19.