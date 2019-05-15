Rivers United Optimistic Of Victory Over Lobi, Today

Fans and Supporters of Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, will be anxious to watch their team at home today, after they ran away with a point from Ilorin against Kwara United, last Sunday.

Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt, will play host to Lobi Stars of Makurdi, at the Yakubu Gowon, Stadium, in match day 19, at the on- going Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

United captain, Austin Festus, said he was optimistic that his side will win Lobi Stars FC, noting that the encounter will not be easy.

Festus, in a telephone interview with Tidesports, yesterday, stated that they will put in their best to grab the maximum three points at stake.

“Lobi Stars FC is a good team but we are going to defeat them,” Festus said.

The skipper commended the technical crew as they worked on the team, especially on how to score goals in a match.

“We are working very hard to get good result in front of our fans,” he said.

The pride of the state has played 18 matches, won six, lost six, drawn six, currently on fifth position on the log with 27 points.

Lobi Stars are in second position on the log with 30 point.

Kiadum Edookor.