Kaduna FRSC Gets New Sector Commander

Corps Commander Hafiz Mohammed on Monday resumed as the new Kaduna Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Mohammed took over from Assistant Corps Marshal Umar Ibrahim, who was promoted as the new Zonal Commander, Zone 7, in charge of Abuja and Niger State.

Until his new role, Mohammed was the Head, National Road Safety Advisory Council Secretariat, FRSC National Headquarters, Abuja.

During the handing over ceremony in Kaduna, Ibrahim expressed joy that he was handing over the command to a competent hand who would build upon the achievements so far recorded in terms of reducing road accidents.

“With the support of all officers of the corps, we have achieved a milestone in reducing road accidents and instilling discipline in the command since I assumed office in June, 2017.

“I can say that during my tenure as the sector commander, we have been able to achieve 20 per cent compliance on installation of speed limiter device and reduced accidents rate also by about 20 per cent.

“I therefore call on you to give the new sector commander all the support you have given me so that together, we will all work toward achieving the mandate of the corps,” he said.

Earlier, Mohammed commended the outgoing sector commander for the wonderful job he had done in the state and promised to leverage on the achievements so far recorded.

He however, noted that the support of all the officers of the command was greatly needed to reorientate motorists on safe driving, ensure sanity on the road, reduce road crashes and avert death from avoidable accidents.