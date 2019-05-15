Fourth Nigeria Build Expo Holds In June

The 4th International Construction, Building Materials & Technologies is holding from the 27th to 29th June at Landmark Centre, Lagos.

The fourth in the series and organised by Elan Expo, is a one-stop shop for building and construction materials and a meeting point for professionals in the sector with international manufacturer’s and operators in the sector. Last year’s expo and the third in the series is reputed to have facilitated the inflow of $500 billion worth of investment into the country by first quarter of the year.

Nigeria has large youth population with relatively cheap labour for both skilled and unskilled and is a toast of manufacturers globally who see the country as that of choice as a result of the large market size and annual growth. It holds 43 per cent of all projects in the total project value in Africa,

The General Manager, ELAN EXPO, Mr. Suer AY said: “Nigeria Build Expo is more than a trade show for my organisation. The expo has been successfully organised in the last three years and promised that this year would be bigger and better as there will be an added advantage for participants and visitors with an international summit that will look at the peculiarities of the nation as a whole and built environment sector in particular”

He revealed that the expo is supported by local professional associations such as the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, (COREN), Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Association for Consulting Engineering in Nigeria, (ACEN) and the Nigeria Chapter of ASHRAE (American Society of Heating and Air-Conditioning Engineers).

Others are: the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Nigeria Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE), Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce, Nigeria Society of Engineers, African Association of Interior Designers, Nigerian Institute of Architects and Nigerian Institute of Town Planners.