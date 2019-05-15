Edo Dep Gov Charges Lawmakers-Elect On House Rules

Edo State Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, last Monday advised the State House of Assembly members-elect to get themselves acquainted with the rules in order to function well as legislators.

Shaibu gave the advice in Benin while addressing the members-elect at an interactive session organised by the Speaker, Mr Kabiru Adjoto, to sensitise them on the House rules.

He said that the number of motions and bills they move as legislators is very important and urged them to take their constituency meetings seriously.

The deputy governor said that it would help them to be active members who move motions and sponsor bills that are of interest to them and their people.

Shaibu advised them to maintain communication with the people of their constituency, saying that was part of what could guarantee their re-election.

He said that they should at all times remain transparent and show moderation whenever requests of personal funds are being made to them.

Earlier, the former Clerk of the House, Mr Egbe Evbuomwan, called on them to get copies of the rules guiding the house, to enable them function well.

Evbuomwan urged them to go closer to the people of their constituencies, listen patiently to complaints from them and provide them with useful information.