ECOWAS Meets Shippers Council Over Low Trade In West Africa

The ECOWAS Monitoring Task Force on the implementation of ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) on Tuesday met with the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) to deliberate on the low trade in the West Africa region.

Mr Nwagwu Julius, the spokesperson of the delegation, made the disclosure when the task force paid courtesy visit to the NSC in Abuja.

“This is the ECOWAS task force set up by the ECOWAS heads of state, arising from the realisation that the ECOWAS region has made some progress in terms of political integration of the region.

“However, the main focus of the establishment of ECOWAS in 1975, which is economy integration, has being lagging behind.

“Whereas many other regions have made some appreciable progress in terms of trade, to the extent of revolving their inter regional trade to about 45 per cent above, unfortunately, the West African inter regional trade stands between 10 and 12 per cent.’’

According to him, the task force has been going on advocacy visit to all the 15 neighbouring countries including Nigeria since 2017.