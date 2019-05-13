Nigeria’s Volleyball Team Will Excel – Coach

The Zone 3 Men’s All Africa Games Qualifiers men come up from 17th to 25th May, 2019.

Nuhu who stated this during training session in Kaduna said the players are in high spirit.

The Niger Brass coach said, “I believe the set of players in camp for the All Africa Games Qualifiers will succeed. The pressure is high, some believe we cannot perform but we will prove doubters wrong.

“The level of preparations is in top gear and the players are in high spirit”.

He revealed that the country is about to witness a new generation of volleyball players, adding that for a nation to succeed they have to invest in the younger generation.

Nuhu said, “Anyone that has the young generation in mind means that he is building for the future. The present administration has a future for volleyball in Nigeria that is why we are ensuring we encourage the younger players.

“Most of the younger players will be representing Nigeria at the World Championships and of course they need exposure and working. That is why we feel they should be part of the All African Games qualifiers preparations”.