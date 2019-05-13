Factional Youth Body, Agent Of Mayhem -Monarch

The Paramount Ruler of Choba Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State, Chief Raymond Webilor Okocha, has described the illegal activities of the factional youth body led by one Francis Ihundah as an agent of mayhem, instability and destabilization in the community.

The monarch also described the leaders of the illegal youth body as children who were beyond their parental control as they were bent on hijacking the traditional stool of the Nye Weli of Choba through the sponsorship of their paymasters in the community.

Okocha, who is the Nye Weli of Choba, disclosed this to The Tide, last Saturday while reacting to the illegal protest of the body led by Francis Ihundah, last Thursday.

He advised the community youths to shun acts of kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery and other forms of criminalities in the community as directed by the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to all traditional rulers in the state, saying that such acts by disgruntled youths were inimical to the development and peace of the community.

Describing the Francis Ihundah-led youth group as illegal in Choba, the monarch said the factional body wants to run a parallel government as against the traditional authority of the land.

Chinedu Wosu