Protesting Nembe Community Members Vacate Aiteo Facility

Management of an oil exploration company, Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company, last Monday, confirmed that it had commenced discussions with the aggrieved members of Nembe community in Bayelsa.

Hundreds of protesting Nembe indigents had last Sunday blocked the entrance gate of the Nembe Logistics Base and prevented its staff from gaining access to the Nembe Creek oilfield over allegations of neglect of social obligations by the oil company.

President of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), Mr Oweilaemi Peretubo, alleged that the oil firm had denied members of the host community of employment opportunities and other social amenities.

He alleged that Aiteo, which acquired the oil block from Shell in 2015, had not lived to its corporate social responsibility obligations.

But Aiteo, which denied the allegation, noted that it had commenced discussion with representatives of the community.

A statement by the Aiteo’s spokesman, Mr Ndiana Mathew, made available to newsmen in Yenagoa, dismissed the allegations, but said that the oil firm was committed to meeting its social obligations to the hosts community.

Mathew, who confirmed that the protesters had vacated the company’s facility, however, regretted their action when the oil firm was already in discussions with the leaders of the communities at various levels.

He restated the commitment of the oil firm to the development of its host communities and urged the protesters to be patient as the oil firm was already addressing the development needs of Nembe people in a holistic manner.

According to him, following protracted engagement with them, they agreed to disband, while leaving behind representatives to present their demands to the company.

“It is instructive that this development is coinciding with the resumption of operations of the NCTL.

.”These disturbances disrupt our operations and lead to production deferment which affects not just the company but revenues accruing to the government and people of Nigeria.”

“Aiteo reiterates its commitment to continuing to work with her host communities to achieve an amicable relationship.

“Moreover, the Nembe Community provides most of the supply, logistics and security contracts going into our local operations.

“Apart from encouraging community participation in this manner, the company has, in addition, continued to provide considerable amenities and services directly to the community in a most beneficial and impactful way.

.”Hence, we remain open and are committed to constructive dialogue for the development of both the nation and the community.

“It takes several layers of engagement to get key deliverables to the community as the asset is operated under a joint venture with NNPC, therefore, key decisions must be made upon due consultation with all stakeholders,” Aiteo stated.