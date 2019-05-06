Ondo Speaker Backs Minimum Wage Implementation

The Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun, has assured the State Government that he would pursue the necessary legislation to support it in paying the new minimum wage.

Oleyelogun gave this assurance in an interview with The Tide’s source on Saturday, in Akure.

He said Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, had assured workers that he would pay the minimum wage in line with the law as the welfare of workers was paramount to his administration to ensure optimal productivity.

The speaker, who described Akeredolu as a worker-friendly governor, also said” he is a man of his words and fulfills his promises”.

He explained that the House would support him with enabling laws that would help his administration to pay workers the new minimum wage.

“He is a man of action that will tell you that he will do something, and he will do it.

“We are ready to support him with all the enabling laws that will help him to pay the new minimum wage and ensure workers’ welfare.

“The welfare of workers is paramount to him, and also important to lawmakers,’’ Oleyelogun said.