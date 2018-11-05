Love With A Pure Heart, Banigo Urges Christians

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo has urged Christians to love one another with pure hearts.

Dr. Banigo stated this during the 2018 Adult Harvest Thanksgiving Service of St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church, Niger Delta Diocese in Port Harcourt, on Sunday, 4th November, 2018.

According to the Deputy Governor, God is very concerned about the heart that is why he has commanded us to love him with all our hearts, mind and soul.

She expressed the need for people to be grateful to God not only for great things but for little mercies in order to attract more blessings from him.

She prayed the Almighty God to turn the hearts of some of our misguided youths back to him, by giving them a heart of flesh in place of the heart of stone, which the devil has put, through cultism and other abominable practices.

Dr. Banigo thanked the church for its love and support for the Governor Wike led Administration, through effective fervent prayers.

In his sermon drawn from Phil.4:19, the Guest Preacher Rev. Cannon AmonIjon-Ama said the foundation of giving is hinged on the acceptance of Jesus Christ as our Lord and Saviour, noting that whenever someone surrenders his or her life to him the person’s problems becomes God’s problem.

According to him God Almighty is the giver of supplies therefore when giving to God it must be done with a perfect heart to yield positive results.

Highlights of the occasion were the rendition of songs by the choir and special thanksgiving by various groups.

The theme for this year’s Harvest is “God shall supply all your needs according to his riches in glory”.