Is Lai Mohammed Guilty Of Libel?

It is interesting to note that since the Hon.Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, was slammed with a libel suit by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, Mr. Lie, sorry, Lai’s frequent impetuous vituperations in the media against perceived political opponents may have suffered some sort of psychological cold feet.

Before now, Mohammed would stop at nothing in trying to sensitise the public on how the APC-led Federal Government has “defeated” completely, “degraded” or “technically defeated” the dreaded Islamist terrorist group, Boko Haram. Besides, his party has so much challenges that he had probably envisaged.

To blame former President Goodluck Jonathan or PDP over the abysmal conduct of mere party primaries in his political party may be becoming an expensive joke and unconvincing ploy to the public. His recent dwindling political influence in his state, Kwara, may not be quite rosy to boost his morale like before.

After repeated shifts in the promises to end the wanton killings and carnage across the country, there’s probably no reasonable lies left in his bag to convince the people on the same subject matter. Age and conscience may be teaching him the vanity of life.

I sympathise with Mohammed. My pastor always teaches me that every lie has an expiry date.

Even our retired military General, President Muhammadu Buhari, at the helm of affairs, who is now addressed as a repentant “democrat” has resorted to seeking “ prayers “ as a way out of the country’s security dilemma under his watch. Our present leadership appears too naive to adopt ICT and other technological methods to track down these bandits. Yet, billions of naira is sunk yearly for a cause that has no plausible and strategic means to end in the nearest future; as the endless killings and madness have continued.

It is obvious that Mr. President has come to his wit’s end. Hence, spiritual option seems to be the only viable known solution. May be, it is time to have a pastor or an emir as President of Nigeria. After all, religion is said to be the opium of the society.

Perhaps, this is why some communities in some states have also opted for traditional (juju) or spiritual means to combat security challenges. Obviously, this admits the failure, hopelessness and helplessness of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to effectively combat the raging insurgency in the country.

Mohammed may learn to be cautious in his unbelievable outbursts, bogus claims and audacious political propaganda .This is the wisdom that comes through strong institutions.

The judiciary must rise to its responsibility as the last hope of the common man no matter the intimidation and assault from the ruling political class.

Public officers must be accountable and act within expected code of conduct and moral decorum. Society can only be better when the rule of law is supreme and sacrosanct and not the other way round.

Ironically, the Hon.Minister of Information has been in the forefront of the campaign against hate speech and the need to gag the excesses of the social media . He must, therefore, not be seen as contravening the very essence of what he has been preaching against.

Being an Information Minister is not a licence for anyone to cast aspersion on political opponents, disparage people’s hard-earned reputation or any other person for that matter.

Branding people criminals without them being convicted by a court of competent jurisdiction is libellous and seditious.

Corruption is evil but it must be fought transparently and within the confines of the law. Mohammed must know that to claim that there are no corrupt politicians in his cabinet is a wrong approach to fighting corruption.

He should realise and, indeed, jettison the lame mindset that continuous peddling of the blame game against the Jonathan administration and propaganda can earn his boss a return ticket to Aso Rock. People are becoming wiser. It’s time to put what you have on the table.

Three and half years are indeed enough to change whatever narrative inherited and give Nigeria a new lease of life. Alhaji Mohammed should spend more time advertising what Mr. President has achieved rather than blaming the past administration for non-performance.

Under his tenure as Information and Culture Minister, regular presidential media chat which affords journalists and members of the public opportunity to rub minds with Mr. President has been surreptitiously scrapped, thereby making the present government to become a regime of media blackout . I will be surprised if PMB will submit himself to any presidential debate for the 2019 election.

The increased level of poverty and hunger in the land does not require someone who will pretend to the people that all is well coupled with the high rate of unemployment. It’s high time we started telling our people the bitter truth about the lack of clear-cut direction and progress of the nation.

Buhari certainly needs people like the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and Senator Shehu Sani of Kaduna State to tell him the truth on how to move the nation forward.

These two personalities, if the truth must be told, love him more than most of the praise singers around him.

We must shun politics of bitterness and animosity. Lai Mohammed is in a better position to toe this noble path and mitigate the prevailing tension in our national politics. I suggest that he initiates a campaign of national unity and political tolerance instead of indulging in his infamous propaganda stunts to run down perceived political opponents.

A word is enough for the wise.

Damgbor is a media practitioner in Port Harcourt.