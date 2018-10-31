Court Sentences Teenager Over Phones’ Theft

A Mararaba Grade1 Area Court, Nasarawa State, yesterday sentenced a 19-year-old man, Monday Stephen, to one year imprisonment for stealing three cell phones, valued at N59,800.

The convict, who has no fixed address, had pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and theft.

The judge, Yusuf Yaqub, however, gave the convict an option of N5,000 fine and warned him to desist from committing crime.

He also ordered him to pay N71,000 as compensation to the complainants.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Agabi Auta, had told the court that one Isah Abdullahi, Atabo Joseph, and Adamu Mustapha of Aso, Mararaba, reported the matter at Aso Police Station, Mararaba on Sept. 8.

He said that the complainants alleged that the convict conspired with one Onu and stole their cell phones worth N59,800: a Tecno H5, valued at N22,000, one Gionee, valued at N18,000 and Camon CH, valued at N19,800.

Auta said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 97 and 288 of the Penal Code.

