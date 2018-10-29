FG’s Support On Flooded Communities, Minimal – Dickson

Just as indigenes and non-indigenes continue to recount their ordeal and losses as a result of the flood, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has said that the Federal Government effort to support the state has been minimal.

Dickson made the assertion while speaking with journalists in Yenagoa.

He noted that Bayelsa is the delta of the Niger, as it is more riverine and deltaic, stressing that over 60 to 70 communities are flooded as a result of the rose and overflow its bank.

The Governor, who empathise with the victims, pointed that during inspection many houses, community town halls, religious worship centres were flooded with water up to the waist level.

Dickson noted that in some communities canoes was deployed to help indigenes and non-indigenes move from one place to the other.

Continuing, the Governor averred that some feeder roads became impassable, as some cars and buses were impounded by the flood.

He posited that natural disasters of this magnitude calls for maximum support from the federal government through its agencies to mitigate losses and help save life, but best effort remain minimal in spite our yearning for more.

The Governor alluded that many have been resettled by government to safe camps, adding that these victims in IDP camps must be cared for; adding while the state is doing so much the federal government must play supportive role in the IDP camps’’ Dickson said.

Austin Pade, Yenagoa