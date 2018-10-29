‘Ease Of Doing Business, Heart Beat Of Wike’s Govt’

The Rivers State Government says since assuming office, the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration has championed the cause of land reforms and security matters to ensure ease of doing business in the state.

Speaking at a summit of Rivers Professionals (RivProw) held last Friday in Port Harcourt, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Lands, Dr Anugbum Onuoha said the ease of doing business in the state was the heart beat of the governor.

The Special Adviser, noted that already 2,381 Certificates of Occupancy (C of Os) have been signed by the state government” to prove its seriousness.

Onuoha, an Estate Surveyor and Valuer, enjoined property owners in the state to come forward and apply to the Surveyor General of the state, “especially now that it is no longer expensive and cumbersome to obtain a C of O”.

In a keynote address, a lecturer in the Department of Economics, University of Port Harcourt, Dr Allwel Nteegah, suggested that government needs to create the enabling environment that will address multiple taxation, improve lending rate that would give rise to liberal tax regime and ease the processes of acquiring C of Os including security.

He observed that businesses would only thrive if the people acquaint themselves with the right business to do, do feasibility study and employ skilled and competent workers.

Also speaking, the convener of RivProw, Mr Enemi Alabo George said the Converse Series Edition was to interface with like minds in a conversation about the efforts of government in ensuring that businesses thrive and also ensure a successful land reform.

George hinted that tax and legal reforms would be the agenda for the next summit, which is expected to hold in December 13, 2018, adding that RivProw platform would enable professionals engage government on the pulse of the people and relay government policies to the people in clear terms.

Tonye Nria-Dappa