Aiteo Cup: Sports Philanthropist Commends Rangers, Ugwuanyi

South Africa-based sports philanthropist, Ephraim Onodu, has commended Rangers International FC of Enugu for winning this year‘s Aiteo Cup in a spectacular way.

The Tidesports source reports that Rangers came from 0-3 goals down to win Kano Pillars 4-2 on penalties and take home the trophy, their sixth at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on October 24.

Onodu told newsmen in Lagos on telephone that Rangers’ victory was long overdue because the last time they won the trophy was in 1983.

“I’m in touch with Enugu indigenes in South Africa. We rejoice with our people at home and abroad on this spectacular victory.

“It calls for celebration and we will certainly show our appreciation to the team,’’ said Onodu who is currently in Enugu on business trip.

Onodu, the President of Veterans Sports Empowerment Foundation, commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his massive support to Rangers.

“We have it on good authority that on match day, Governor Ugwuanyi went to the dressing room to talk to the players when the team was down by three goals.

“His inspiring words galvernised the team to equalise and win on penalties.

“The people of Enugu also praise the governor for making it possible for the team to win the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) in 2015 after 32 years,’’ he said.

Onodu commended the commissioner for sports for being a great link and encouragement to the team to go places.

He said that his foundation would sponsor the annual Veterans football match between Coal City All Stars, South Africa and Ex- International Soccer Stars on January 13, 2019.

“The match is aimed at galvanising support for Uguwanyi`s re-election and raising funds for Rangers feeder team,’’ he said.

The foundation’s president advised Rangers management to commence preparations for the Confederation Cup and the new football season in Nigeria.

“Time is not on anyone`s side and it is better to start preparations early to achieve good results,’’ he said.

Tidesports source also reports that Rangers International FC, commonly known as Enugu Rangers, is a Nigerian Professional Association football team founded in1970.

They are based in Enugu and play their home games at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium. They are the only Nigerian team never to have been relegated from the Nigeria Premier League.