Police Arraign Poly Lecturer For Culpable Homicide

a senior lecturer with the Benue Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, Mr Andrew Ogbuja, was yesterday arraigned before a Makurdi Chief Magistrates' Court for criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

The Prosecution Counsel, Godwin Nev, told the court that the case was reported by one Enwa Soo of No 1/4 Potter Avenue Otada, Otukpo Local Government through a petition to the State Commissioner of Police dated 22nd June 2018.

The Tide’s source reports that the accused heads the department of catering in the school.

The prosecution counsel, Mr and Mrs Ochanya Obaje, reported a case of molestation via a petition to the police that Andrew Ogbuja and his son, Victor, were sexually molesting their daughter,13 year-old Agene Amejo, who was entrusted to his (Andrew Ogbuja’s) care.

According to the petition, we noticed that one Andrew Ogbuja a lecturer with Benue State Polytechnic Ugbokolo, and his son one Victor Ogbuja, have been having unlawful canal knowledge of Agene Amejo, who lives with them.

He explained that the unlawful sexual escapades led the victim to develop Vesco Vagina Fistula (VVF) and other related ailments.

The counsel averred that Ochanya was admitted at Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Makurdi, where she later died on 17th October 2018.

He said the accused, Andrew Ogbuja, was arrested for the offence during Police investigation while Victor, his son, was still at large.

He said the offense contravened Section 97 and 222 of the penal code laws of Benue State.

The counsel said police investigation into the matter was ongoing and asked for more time to finish.

The Tide source reports that the court declined pleas to be taken for want of jurisdiction as the case was only admitted for cognizance.