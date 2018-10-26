Nigerians Tip Falcons For Female AFCON

Following the draws for this year’s edition of the 11th Total Women’s African Cup of Nations taking place in Ghana next month, football pundits and coaches have expressed optimism at the chances of the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

In an interview with Tidesports, Matilda Oyinlola, who is the team manager of Rivers Angels has assured fans that the team will completely dominate the championship.

According to her, “The females have never disappointed and I know they would get to the finals of the championship as we have some very brilliant players in the team.”

However, she advised the team to be cautious as they are no pushovers in African football anymore, while also stating that the South Africans will be the toughest team in the group of the Super Falcons.

On her part, Ngozi Ezeuduma, a football pundit based in Port Harcourt expressed hope that they, The Falcons,will do well in the competition.

” I think as usual the Super Eagles will do well, they have won 9 out of 11 editions, and it will be deemed an upset if they do not win the competition,” she said.

She also noted that it would be unacceptable if they do not qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup .

“We expect them to make the finals, anything other than that will be regarded as failure,” she reiterated.

Carl Orakuwe , also a football analyst based in Port Harcourt, said that the team should not even be talking about just dominating Africa alone, but also extending their dominance at the world level as well.

“As usual, we should be ready to win this one. I think our group I not as hard as the other group. We have been dominating Africa for sometime, so we have to move to the world, as we still have the top players”, he stated.

The Super Falcons find themselves in Group B with the likes of South Africa, Zambia and Kenya,while Group A contains Cameroon, Ghana, Mali and Algeria.

The last four teams in the Competition will qualify for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

This years’ edition of the AFCON will start from November 17 to December 1.

Femi Akinyemi